Ujjain: Sustainable development of natural resources pertinent

Ujjain: Member, Environment and Rehabilitation, Narmada Control Authority, Indore Afroz Ahmed, has said that collective efforts are needed to conserve the bio-diversity so that natural resources remain sustainable. “We have to evolve such a society which should nurture and nourish continuous development of natural resources,” he said addressing the inaugural session of a two-day national seminar on, ‘Climate change, changeability of weather and its effect on human beings: Contemporary challenges and strategies,’ here on Thursday. The event is being hosted by MP Institute of Social Science Research (MPISSR). Ahmed said rapid unfavourable and negative effects could be seen on climate and environment owing to blind exploitation of nature. “ In fact, we are now heading towards a deep crisis related to such issues,” he added.

Ex-president, National Association of Geographers and former professor of department of geography at Rajasthan University, Jaipur, Harishankar Sharma said changes in climatic conditions had cast an adverse effect on agriculture and water resources in the past two decades.