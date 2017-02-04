Ujjain: Supervisors cannot be office-bearers of rly trade unions after Mar 31

Ujjain: Railway supervisors will not work as office-bearers of any approved railway organisation after March 31.

In this regard railway ministry issued an order on January 30 to all GMs relating to all the zones of railways. The ministry has taken up this step to strengthen upkeep and maintenance of railway tracks. The role of railway supervisors is very important in regard to the maintenance of railway tracks and the ministry found that the supervisors were also the office-bearers of many recognised railway trade unions and hence they did not discharge their prime duty with sincerity and accountability.

Pashchim Railway Karmachari Parishad president Kailash Bhawsar here on Friday said the ministry of railways assumed that certain recent accidents would not have taken place if the tracks were maintained properly and regularly. The ministry asserted that the staff and supervisors needed to be sensitised about primacy of safety in their working. “Supervisor’s role is very salient to ensure the safety of running trains and this is also a fact that office bearers of unions have to devote a substantial amount of their time to attend additional responsibilities as Union office bearers and hence they do not give their attention to their office duties,” he said.

The ministry has decided that supervisors working in all safety categories in erstwhile GP of Rs 4,200 and above should not be office bearers of a trade union after March 31, 2017. Recognised trade unions are also advised to make necessary adjustments by posting suitable relievers of such office bearers.

Railways to bear guage conversion expense

The rail budget tabled in Parliament on February 1 has included a key project related to Ujjain. As per the pink book of railways, Rs 245.08 crore will be spent on converting Fatehabad-Chandravatiganj-Ujjain metre gauge into broad gauge. MP Chintamani Malviya had included the issue in his top priority and met railway minister Suresh Prabhu may times to press the demand. Railways had stopped running trains on this 22.96-km track which connects Ujjain to Mhow some three years ago and despite public demand had declined to sanction required money for the gauge conversion. Last year, the ministry sanctioned Rs 120 crore and the state government was to share Rs 60 crore, but failed to do so and, thus, the implementation of the project hung fire. “Now the railways has decided to contribute full expenditure of Rs 245.08 crore on the project and bhumi-pujan will be organised soon under the presence of Suresh Prabhu,” Malviya said. He also informed that a provision of Rs 29 lakh has been made for the financial year 2017-18 for survey of Ujjain-Ramganjmandi via Agar, Susner and Jhalawar.