Ujjain: Sudhir Bhasin felicitated with Bharat Excellence Award

Ujjain: Advocate Sudhir Bhasin was felicitated with ‘Bharat Excellence Award’ by Friendship Forum of India, New Delhi at CD Deshmukh Memorial Auditorium, Lodhi Garden. The award was presented to Bhasin by Governor of Sikkim Choudhary Randheer Singh on his research on Bhagat Singh’s contribution to India’s struggle for freedom, during a seminar on Economic Growth and National Unity. Bhasin has also written books on Bhagat Singh, actor/director Raj Kapoor and Krantidoot Awantilal Jain. He is also writing reviews on Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and Nathuram Godse.