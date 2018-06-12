Ujjain: Success of ‘Hitgrahi Sammelan’ now a top priority

Ujjain: The Hitgrahi Sammelan (convention of beneficiaries) under the Chief Minister’s Janakalyan Sambal Yojana will be organised simultaneously on June 13, in all janpad panchayat and urban body headquarters. In order to make these conferences successful, a meeting was organised at the Simhastha Mela office on Monday under the chairmanship of divisional commissioner MB Ojha.

In the meeting, the commissioner instructed officials of all district departments to bring about better coordination, so that beneficiaries could avail of various schemes. The success these conventions would deliver a good message to society, he added.

Collector Manish Singh gave strict orders that all Government machineries should work properly in their respective areas, failing which consequences would have to be faced. As per the guidelines laid down by the government, benefits under different schemes should be provided to the beneficiaries in their respective janpad panchayat headquarters and urban bodies.

It was informed in the meeting that under the Chief Minister’s Janakalyan Sambalal Yojana beneficiaries, schemes run by antheshti anugrah bhugtan, prasuta sahahta, etc and panchayat and rural development department, food department, women and child development department, health department and other departments will be provided benefits. During these conferences, beneficiaries will be distributed benefits in their respective areas by peoples’ representatives.

Officers appointed for distribution of gas kit

Under the Chief Minister’s Janakalyan Sambal Yojana programme on June 13, the distribution of free LPG tanks, gas stoves, regulators, safety tubes and blue books to beneficiaries of Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana will also be held. In order to transport beneficiaries to-and-fro to the venue and district supply controller RK Waikar has appointed staff in all development blocks.

Nodal officer appointed

For the beneficiaries’ conference, district education officer Sanjay Goyal has appointed nodal officers to distribute benefits of schemes. He stated that under the Chief Minister’s Janakalyana Sambal Yojana, the benefits of various beneficiary schemes of the education department will be made available to beneficiaries. For this 14 nodal officers have been appointed.