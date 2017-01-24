Ujjain: Subhash Chandra Bose 120th birth anniversary observed

Ujjain: Central School celebrated the 120th birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose on Monday. Principal AB Pandey informed that a ceremony was organised before the assembly and flowers were offered to the photo of Bose. Various facets of life’s and his participation in freedom movement were also discussed by students and teachers. Annapurna Group celebrated Subhash Chandra Bose’s anniversary by offering flowers and garland at the statue of Bose at Fawwara Chowk. Prateek Jain, Sanchit Sharma and other were present during the event. An event was organised to mark the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose near Charak Hospital, Agar Road. Mayor Meena Jonwal headed the event. Pradeep Joshi was present as special guest. A garland was offered at the statue of Bose by the mayor. Mohan Yadav and Jagdish Agrawal were also present at the event.