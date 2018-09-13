Ujjain: Students protest shifting of Madhav College, submit memo to Jyotiraditya Scindia

Madhav College Bachao Sangharsh Samiti members submitted a memorandum to MP and state Congress election committee president Jyotiraditya Scindia protesting against the government move to shift the college to newly constructed building of Kalidas Girls College at Ramjanardan temple. Recently the government had issued an order to shift the college to new building of Kalidas Girls College. The state government trying to destroy the legacy of Scindia which was built 128 years ago for promoting higher education in city and its surrounding area, the memorandum said.

In memorandum further said that around 4500 students are studying in Madhav College at present which is much larger than Kalidas College student strength. Students from nearby area travel every day to study in this college as it is very near to railway station and bus stand. Travelling to new building will cost them more money and time, they said.

The students also alleged that government is changing names of institutions which are connected to Congress leaders. Samiti sought his intervention in the matter and urge to collector Manish Singh for cancellation of the shifting order. Samiti members Sanjay Kumariya, Veerbhadra Verma, Yash Jain and other were present on the occasion.

BJYM supports government move

Madhav College MLA representative and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha district secretary Amey Sharma said that shifting of Madhav College will be beneficial for the development of students as new building could accommodate huge strength of students. Kalidas Girls College will be shifted to Madhav College building which gives safe and comfortable environment to girl students to continue their study, he said. Opposition is spreading confusion among the students for its political benefits, he added.