Ujjain: Student commits suicide by swallowing poison

Ujjain: A student committed suicide by poisoning himself due to unknown reasons. Devansh (18), son of Hakam Singh Aanjana of Nageshwardham, Agar Road, swallowed poison late on Sunday. He lost his life during treatment on Monday early morning. Dewansh was studying in Class 12 in a private school. According to his family members, Devansh went to see Christmas fair at Azad Nagar Church, but after sometime he called his cousin Deepesh from Kamal Garden of Kalidas Academy and informed him of having swallowed poison. He was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. Madhav Nagar police are investigation into the matter.