Ujjain: A student committed suicide by poisoning himself due to unknown reasons. Devansh (18), son of Hakam Singh Aanjana of Nageshwardham, Agar Road, swallowed poison late on Sunday. He lost his life during treatment on Monday early morning. Dewansh was studying in Class 12 in a private school. According to his family members, Devansh went to see Christmas fair at Azad Nagar Church, but after sometime he called his cousin Deepesh from Kamal Garden of Kalidas Academy and informed him of having swallowed poison. He was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. Madhav Nagar police are investigation into the matter.
Ujjain: Student commits suicide by swallowing poison
Tagged with: committed suicide poisoning himself student unknown reasons
JUST ARRIVED
-
Modern lifestyle harming health of middle-aged people: study
-
Homeless people more prone to insomnia, daytime fatigue: study
-
Visakhapatnam: CBI arrests Income Tax Officer for accepting bribe
-
Bombay HC tells MCGM to regularise promotions of 12 X-ray technicians
-
President accepts Jung’s resignation, Anil Baijal’s name proposed as successor
EDITOR’S PICK
Numbers that ruled 2016; The New Year marks start of a fresh nine-year cycle
This was the year Indians became familiar with statistics: Rs 15.44 lakh crore was the value of currency taken out…
Rahul Gandhi-sponsored Opposition conclave a flop show
There is no mistaking the fact that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s much-heralded conclave of opposition leaders has proved to be…
Armed forces concerned about increasing politicisation of top-level appointments
The Modi government at the Centre may have had compelling reasons for side stepping the seniority criteria. Perhaps Union Defence…
China now within India’s missile range
It is indeed a matter of deep satisfaction and elation that India’s longest range nuclear-capable missile, Agni-5 was successfully test-fired…
More up PM’s sleeve to combat black money
Was it a faux pas on the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have hinted at a long term…