Ujjain: Stray dog bites off woman’s ear

Ujjain: A woman was attacked by a stray dog which bit away her ear, leaving her seriously injured. Victim Bhuribai (40), wife of Anandilal, was bitten by the dog while she was working outside her house. She was brought to the hospital where the severed piece of the ear will be re-attached by surgery. Her family members said a large number of stray dogs was a nuisance in the area, but no action was taken by the municipal corporation in this regard in spite of reminders.