Ujjain: Stop cremating bodies on Narmada banks

BHOPAL : Chief minister Shivraj Singh C river Narmada houhan, addressing a ‘Jansamvad programme’ in Bargi town during his Narmada Seva Yatra on Monday, stressed on bringing change in theory and practice of expressing respect and faith towards river Narmada. Chouhan said worshipping of river Narmada should be done by planting trees. Waste and worshipping material should be not immersed in the river.