Ujjain: State-wide agitation against quota launched

Ujjain: A state-wide ‘Arakshan Sudhar Andolan’ was launched by SAPAKS (Samanya-Pichhda-Alpsankyak Varg Samaj or general, other backward classes and minority society) under the leadership of Brahmin Samaj from Ujjain on Sunday.

A number of SAPAKS representatives launched the agitation after garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Ksheer Sagar Balodyan. Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj president Surendra Chaturvedi said that during a recent meeting of Brahmin Samaj, Kshatriy Mahasabha and Vaish Samaj in Indore, it was decided that an agitation for changes in reservation policy would be launched simultaneously across the state.

Pt Chaturvedi further said that SAPAKs wanted that reservation should be confined to poor SC/ST families. Creamy layer should not be allowed to avail it. They also demanded abolition of reservation in promotion and education and wanted that reservation should be confined to poor families, irrespective of caste and creed. Prominent among those present included Jiyalal Sharma, Motilal Shrivastava and Ashok Dubey. Pranav Garg conducted the proceedings while Amitoj Bhargava proposed vote of thanks.

Resentment brewing in SAPAKS Samaj

Meanwhile, the SAPAKS Samaj expressed deep resentment on framing false offences against three persons by the AJJAK police station. Samaj delegation in this regard submitted memorandum to energy minister Paras Jain and SP Sachin Atulkar. They informed that Indira Nagar resident Rajendra Shukla and his brothers Ashok and Yogendra had presented a complaint to the Chimanganj Mandi police station that one Prahalad Khandekar has illegally occupied a land in backside of their house and he use to quarrel them and threaten to drag them to the AJJAK police station whenever they ask him to vacate the land. The Shulka brothers had also made a written submission in this regard to the SP during weekly jansunwai and to DSP, AJJAK. Despite this, the AJJAK police station registered an offence against Shukla brothers on the complaint of Prahalad Khandekar. In their memorandum, the SAPAKS Samaj sought impartial enquiry and to take necessary action into the matter. Girish Pathak, SP Shrivastava, Nirdosh Nirbhay, KK Sharma, Lokendra Shastri, Pravin Solpankhi and Anil Porwal were present.