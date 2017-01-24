Ujjain: State-level football tournament commences

Ujjain: A state-level football tournament is being organised by Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) in the memory of Capt Jayendra Singh at Ksheer Sagar stadium on Monday.

Tournament secretary Sanjay Bhavsar informed that the winners will receive cash prize of Rs 31,000 and runner up team will receive a prize of Rs 21, 000. Teams from Khandwa, Bhopal, Indore, Dhar, Mhow, Ratlam, Sehore and Ujjain along with national teams of Mumbai Union Bank, Jhansi Railways, Gondiya and Baroda will compete in the tournament.

Inauguration matches were won by the teams of Mhow, Bhopal and Dhar. Matches on Tuesday will be played between the teams of Sehore and Baroda, Jhansi and Dhar. Earlier, mayor Meena Jonwal was chief guest and UMC Speaker Sonu Gehlot was special guest at the inauguration ceremony held on Monday. Rajshri Joshi, Geeta Rajesh Choudhary and Rajesh Sethi were also present at the event. They received the formal introduction of the players.