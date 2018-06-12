Ujjain: State government distributes laptops to students for academic excellence

Ujjain: The State government invited students on Monday, securing 75 percent marks and above in class 12th examination conducted by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education to Bhopal.

The government distributed laptops to all such students. Over 500 students reached Bhopal in 13 buses to participate ceremonial function held at Lalparade Ground in which laptops and citation letters were conferred upon the students.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and his ministerial colleagues graced the programme. DEO Sanjay Goyal, DPC Girish Tiwari, 51 teachers and 3 nodal officers were also present along with students during the programme.