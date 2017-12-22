Ujjain: State Food Commission members inspect anganwadi centres and fair price shops

Ujjain: MP State Food Commission chairman RK Swai conducted a detailed inspection of various Anganwadi centres and Government fair price

shops in Mahidpur and Ghattiya development blocks on Thursday. He gave clear instructions to officials that a list of beneficiaries and monitoring committees should be pasted in big letters outside the official fair shop. Swai gave instructions to Anganwadi workers and assistants

that the food made for children should be of the best quality.

Along with this, it should be nutritious and tasty, so that children would be able to eat wholeheartedly. Seasonal vegetables, especially green vegetables, should be given special place in the food made in anganwadi centers. He asked the school teachers to prepare a systematic roster of mid-day meals in case they had not made one. He asked teachers to treat school children like their own. On finding irregularities at the government fair value shop, Swai instructed SDM Mahidpur Jagdish Gome to investigate.

He asked the people present outside the shop whether the shop opened regularly or not and if they were inconvenienced in the distribution of food. Member Snehlata Upadhyay, district food controller RK Vaikar, district education officer Sanjay Goyal and officers of concerned departments were present. Likewise, Commission member Kishore Khandelwal, conducted a comprehensive tour and inspection of the Anganwadi centres and fair price shops of Ujjain, Badnagar and Nagda tehsils on Thursday.

During the inspection, he found that the beneficiaries were satisfied with the public distribution system of the government, but the implementation of these schemes was not in accordance to the aims of the government as supply officers had not done any field inspection for the last two years.

Commission members Veer Singh Chauhan and Durga Dabar visited Tarana town and rural areas and inspected fair price shops, anganwadis and schools. The members expressed satisfaction over the mid-day meals arrangements being made in three schools namely Government

Primary School Tarana number 2, Boys Higher Secondary School Tarana and Primary School Kamlikheda. The students in all three schools said

they were being provided with delicious and nutritious food constantly.