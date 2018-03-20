Ujjain: Spring equinox on March 21, observatory invites residents to witness phenomenon

Ujjain: The Government Jiwaji Rao Observatory has sent out an open invitation to residents who wish to witness the spring equinox March 21, a time when the sun remains perpendicular to the equator and day and night time is roughly equal throughout the planet.

It is a moment that ushers in the warmer part of the year. Giving this information Government Jivaji Observatory superintendent Dr Rajendra Prakash Gupta said that the Sun would enter the northern hemisphere and Aries after March 21.

Due to the entry of the Sun in the northern hemisphere, the days in the northern hemisphere will begin to grow slowly and the night will become smaller.

This sequence will continue until June 21. The rising sunlight in the northern hemisphere will start in summer.

The phenomenon of March 21 in the can be seen directly through the ‘Shanku’ and Nadiwalay instruments at the observatory.