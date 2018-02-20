Ujjain: Sports competitions start Kalidas Post-graduate Girls college

Ujjain: A sports competition was inaugurated at the Government Kalidas Post-graduate girls’ college on Monday. During the inauguration ‘chair race’ and ‘Tug of war’ competitions were held.

Under the guidance of the principal of the college Dr Mahesh Sharma, sports in-charge Indu Bansal organised the competitions.

Head of publicity committee Dr Kavita Jain stated that Chandani Bodana, Sapana Chouhan and Puja Raikwar stood first, second and third respectively in the chair race competition while in the ‘Tug of war’ competition, Shruti Makawan’s team stood first.

Dr Kavita Jain said contribution of Dr Madhu Goutam, Dr Anil Dixit, Dr Dinesh Singhal, Dr Aruna Dube, Prof Preeti Gupta and Sarojini Topno, was appreciable in organising the sports competitions.