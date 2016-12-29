Ujjain: Sportive zeal of JPS-ians mark opening of Annual Sports Meet

Ujjain: The sports fervour was on acme in the courtyard of Jain Public School, Barnagar as the 3rd Annual Sports Meet was kicked off on Wednesday. The opening ceremony witnessed immense zeal and enthusiasm in the participants as they proved their mettle in various athletic events by exhibiting their stamina, strength and spirit.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by actor, director and producer Raja Bundela, who in his address motivated the students to take part in sports with the true spirit of sportsmanship. He said, sport taught a person how to live and to win the game. “One who wins the competition always finds inspiration to move ahead and receives guidance to bring innovation in life,” he said. Former hockey player of Indian hockey team, Syed Jalaluddin Rizvi was chief guest of the event. He in his thought provoking address urged the students to put their heart and soul into practice of sports. “School inculcates sportsmanship in students. Sports gives delight and school is the only place where the sport is promoted. The fear of examination and studies diminishes the sports spirit of students. To become an excellent sportsperson, one needs tough competitors. A fair competition always promotes a student on to the path of success,” added Rizvi.

Addressing, director Ankit Vohra said, they were committed to providing all the modern and advanced sports facilities to the students to promote them in the field of sports. Stage artist and director of Abhinav Rang Mandal, Sharad Sharma, Sandeep Vaghrecha of JGI, Bangalore and Dr Fakharuddin Saifi were among the invitees. Principal Hariprasad Vaishnav delivered the welcome speech. The meet was inaugurated by lighting the torch by the dignitaries and releasing balloons in the air. School trustees Abhay Tongya, Sushil Golecha and Subhash Vohra, sports teacher Akhilesh Soni and Satanand Dubey welcomed the guests.

The troops of Knowledge, Skills, Values and Growth Houses demonstrated a well synchronised march past led by head boy Umang Baheti. Students presented chivalrous and gallant acts of aerobics, martial arts, PT drill and pyramid formation at the ceremony. Sports events for students from nursery to II, classes III to XII and parents were organised. The programme was conducted by Indrajeet Upadhyay, Rahul Chakrakar, Mayank Singh Chouhan and Meenakshi Sisodia. The sports meet will conclude on Thursday. This information was given by Partha Gantait.