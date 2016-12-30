Free Press Journal
Ujjain: Sporting girls to enjoy 'Dangal' with collector

— By FP News Service | Dec 30, 2016 07:14 am
Ujjain: The city administration, in a bid to promote the feeling of safety and courage among girls, will organise a movie show at Treasure Mall on Sunday. On this occasion 300 girls who took part in various sports activities will watch ‘Dangal’ with collector Sanket Bhondve. In this regard a meeting will be organised on Friday at Brihaspati Bhawan at 4 pm with nodal officer, district sports officer and convener, deputy director higher education, district education officer and district project officer.

