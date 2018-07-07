Ujjain: Speedup unorganised labourers’ registration, says UMC commissioner

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal convened a review meeting and took stock of registration of unorganised labourers. Pal asked officials for speeding up the registration of labourers of unorganised sector. Instructing the officials concerned she set a minimum limit of per day registration to not less than 2300 labourers. She expressed her dissatisfaction on the report presented by the official concerned in this regard during the meeting.

She also directed the officials to complete the registration of labourers by Saturday whose applications are pending. The meeting was attended by additional commissioner Sanjay Mehta, deputy commissioner Sunil Shah and zonal officers.

UMC transport committee takes stock of city buses

Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s transportation committee inspected the city bus depot and took stock of old and new buses. Answering the questions the officials concerned of the depot stated that the depot had 89 buses out of which 18 were being conducted for urban and 19 for suburban services.

The officers informed that for obtaining permits for remaining buses, the depot applied to the regional transport office. Committee members Durga Choudhary, Sarika Baghela, Anita Rathore, Salim Kabadi, Rekha Gehlot, workshop in charge Sunil Jain, PRO Ahmed Raees Nizami and Umesh Bais were present during the depot inspection.