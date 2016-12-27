Ujjain: Speeding car injures horse

Ujjain: A horse got seriously injured on Monday after a speeding car hit it. The horse of Bhayyu, a resident of Fazalpura, was being taken to Freeganj by Anil (17) when the car hit it. Veterinary doctor Mukesh Jain stitched the wounds of the horse to check the bleeding. The accident took place at Koyala Fatak area near Atal Nursing Home.