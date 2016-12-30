Ujjain: Special tribunal for settling disputes with varsity

Ujjain: The Indore High Court ordered to form a separate tribunal for settling any dispute of employees with Vikram University (VU), Ujjain.

This order was passed by judge SC Sharma in a case (MCC 1153/2005) filed by M Dalal. Executing the court’s order, the VU executive council in its meeting on December 3, 2016 formed a tribunal. According to orders, the tribunal will comprise three retired district judges Shashimohan Shrivastava of Ujjain, Lal Singh Bhati from Indore and SN Dwivedi from Bhopal. Retired judge KC Sharma and DK Bagga will be the presentation officers in the case.

Meanwhile, referring to the said order, former VU senator Rajendra Kumar Baghela has demanded the governor-cum-chancellor to form a tribunal as early as possible in Raj Bhawan, Bhopal so that all matters with universities shall be settled in due time period and the victim(s) may get early justice. ‘