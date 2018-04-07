Ujjain: Spate of accidents in district in 24 hours

Ujjain: Three separate accidents in the district over the past 24 hours have left five dead and three injured. A four wheeler ran over a bike, killing a woman and her grandson and injuring her son on Karondiya road at 11 am. Inder Bai Lal, 65, was a resident of Dewas and was on her way to Shankarpur along with her son Rakesh Lal and grandson Hritik Lal, to distribute marriage invitation cards for a family wedding due in a few days.

While Inder Bai and Hritik died on the spot, Rakesh was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition. The dead bodies were sent for post mortem. The police also made enquiries at Toll Plaza to get information about the unknown four wheeler, but found no clue.

In another hit and run case, a 65-year-old man was hit by a speeding motor cycle on Thursday morning. He was taken to hospital in a serious condition but succumbed to injuries and died at night. Deepak Nagar was crossing the road in front of his house in Rishi Nagar, when a speeding bike hit him. The biker left the bike and fled from the scene. A resident said that there were no speed breakers in the area and hence people drove their vehicles very fast.

Meanwhile, two men died after a tanker collided head on with a container on Unhel Road. According to Unhel police staff, tanker driver Dileep Motilaal was taking the tanker from Unhel to Ujjain when it collided with the container, near Khajuriakhaal. While the container driver Babulaal, and tanker driver died on spot, two men sitting in container, Ramchandra and Sohan Pur suffered serious injuries.