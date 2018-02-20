Ujjain: SP convenes crime review meeting, takes stock of pending matters

Ujjain: SP Sachin Atulkar convened a crime review meeting on Monday, at the police control room. During the meeting status of pending chargesheets, cases of missing persons, serious crimes and pending challans were reviewed. The SP gave directions to resolve pending matters speedily. Atulkar instructed the officials that in the matter of serious crime, an FIR must be registered after discussion with the additional SP.

The SP further told that questions raised by state assembly must be answered properly and to the point. Pending complaints registered with CM help line, Samadhan online and complaints pertaining to Government offices should be resolved on a priority basis,without any delay he added. The SP issued instructions to check CCTVs installed at various petrol pumps of the district. Police officials were directed by the SP to reach out to villages and talk to villagers about the status of law and order in the village.

The crime reviews meeting was attended by the additional SP Abhijeetranjan Singh, Manish Khatri, Pramod Sonkar, Rajat Saklecha and all police officials of the district.