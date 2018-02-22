Ujjain: ‘Sneh sammelan’ concludes at government Madhav College

Ujjain: The concluding ceremony of the programme, ‘sneh sammelan’ was organised at Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College on Wednesday. This was followed by a prize distribution ceremony.

Chief guest, collector Sanket Bhondve addressing students stated that “it is indeed a matter of pride to be a student of Madhav College”. The collector advocated hard work and commitment for achieving success in any walk of life. Public participation committee president Vijay Agrawal and Azad Yadav were special guests at the programme.

Spokesman of the college Dr Rafiq Nagori informed that the programme was presided over by principal Dr MS Makkad. Congress leader Mahesh Soni, student union president Anil Malviya, vice president Durga, secretary Rajshri and joint secretary Madhuri Khare were also present during the programme. The welcome speech was delivered by Dr Hemant Namdev and gratitude was expressed by Dr BS Akhand. The programme was conducted by Dr Zafar Mehmood.