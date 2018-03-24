Ujjain: Sindhu Mela venue changed to Dussehra Maidan

Ujjain: The Sindhu Mela organised by the Sindhu Seva Samiti on Sunday at Tower Chowk will be now organised at Dussehra Maidan. In the programme beginning at 7 pm on Dussehra Maidan, renowned comedians Sunil Paul, Ehsan Qureshi, Ashok Mishra and film singer Hansika Bhatia will give performances.

The above decision was taken in a meeting held at Sindhi Dharamsala under the chairmanship of Sindhu Seva Samiti President Mahesh Sitalani. He said that the programme was shifted after seeing the overwhelming participation of the Sindhi community in the historical vehicle rally organised on the occasion of Chetichand Festival.

The Sindhi Samaj Mela will also be held at Dussehra Maidan, where arrangements of swings for children and food stalls for community people will be made. Children of the Sindhi community will give presentations on Sindhi songs.

According to the programme coordinator Rajkumar Parasvani, committee patron Roop Pamnani, Arun Rochwani, secretary Deepak Belani, treasurer Santosh Lalwani, vice president Mukesh Jethwani, Deepak Wadhwani, Kishor Mulani, Jayesh Ahuja, Jitender Kripalani, Kapil Vasani, Dharmendra Lalwani, Dayal Wadhwani, patron Rajni Kotwani, Rinku Belani, Kareena Kotwani, Roma Sitalani, Ishika Ahuja and others were present at the meeting. Narendra Sabnani proposed the vote of thanks.