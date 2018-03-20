Ujjain: Sindhi community celebrates Chetichand festival

Ujjain: Sindhi society held a huge family rally on Monday marking Chetichand festival, under the aegis of Sindhi Jagrut Samaj and Sindhi Youth Federation, in which members were seen holding saffron flags and shouting slogans as a mark of respect to patron deity Jhulelal.

The rally began from Tower square and travelled to Teuram ghat via different roads of the city. E-Rickshaws were also used during the journey for delivering the message of preserving environment.

The convener of programme Mahesh Pariyani stated that MLA Mohan Yadav, mayor Meena Jonwal, BJP leader Anil Jain Kaluheda, district Congress head Anantnarayan Meena, were present during the programme when Sangh pracharak Vinay Dixit flagged off the rally.

Functionaries of the organising committee Gopal Balwani, Harish Tekwani and Dharmendra Khubchandani informed that rally was welcomed with flowers at many places across the city. Organising committee mentor AK Khatri, Shiva Kotwani, president Ramesh Samdani, secretary Doulat Khemchandani and many members of the society attended the rally.

Sindhu Seva Samiti holds vehicle rally

On the occasion of Chetichand festival, the Sindhu Seva Samiti held a vehicle rally from Sindhi Colony square in which 3000 males, 1000 females and 300 children were present. Children were attired as saints and iconic human beings. Women used more than 50 E-Rikshaws to join the rally. Organising committee president, Mahesh Sitlani was the convener of the rally. The rally which took about 6 hours to reach Indira Nagar, was welcomed at as many as 100 places across the city.