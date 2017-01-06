Ujjain: Sikh community celebrates 350th Prakash Parv

Ujjain: Birth anniversary of Guru Govind Singh was celebrated by the Sikh Community with zeal at the gurudwara located at Doodhtalai.

The 350th Prakash Parv was celebrated on this occasion and a programme ‘Amrit Sanchar’ was also organised at the gurudwara on Thursday. Children participated in Gurbani Keertan and Katha and were felicitated along with the seniors of the community.

With this, the 8-day long programme of the birth celebrations of Guru Govind Singh came to end on Thursday. Mahal Singh, Mandeep Kour Khalsa, Nirmal Singh and Bibi Mandeep Kour recited Gurubani and Keertan. Surendra Singh Arora, Iqbal Singh Gandhi, Satbeer Kalra, Charnjeet Singh, Rishiraj Arora, Charan Singh Gill, Mastan Singh Chhabra and Gurdeep Singh Juneja were present on this occasion.