Ujjain: Shri Synthetics labour union leader alleges foul play by trustee

Ujjain: Shri Synthetics Limited labour union leader Jitendra Kumar Gotharwal alleged that trustee Vijay Kumar Trividi obtained stay on payment of gratuity to the employees with malicious intention.

Gotharwal stated that the Indore bench of High Court had issued an order to release gratuity to the employees of the company immediately. However, trustee Trivedi filed a petition against the High Court order and obtained stay on the payments. Gotharwal alleged a huge amount of money was released from the gratuity fund of the employees to creditors of the company. He also alleged an embezzlement of Rs 20 crores from the gratuity fund of the company.

Gotharwal stated that collector and assistant labour commissioner should take initiative to release the gratuity of employees of the company. He also demanded to register an FIR against Trivedi and associate trustees for misappropriation of money which is a criminal offence under Section 406 and 409 of the IPC.