Ujjain: Shri Krishna Janmotsav celebrated on third day of Bhagwat katha

Ujjain: The birth of Lord Shri Krishna was celebrated during the Bhagwat Katha recited by Padmahasta Bharti at Samajit Nyay Parisar on Tuesday.

On this occasion, devotees placed idol of lord Krishna on the silver cradle and distributed sweets to each other. The children replicated Lord Krishna dressing up in yellow clothes.

On this occasion, delivering the sermons sadhvi Padmahasta told that when atrocities were on peak, God incarnated himself to eradicate the sins from the world. Devotees enjoyed the katha with their families at the parisar.

On this occasion, former mayor Madanlal Lalavat, former minister Shivnarayan Jagirdar and Gopal Bagarwal performed aarti.