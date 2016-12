Ujjain: The collector visited the Pandyakhedi house of one Shina, whose ‘nikah’ will be solemnised during mass marriage programme on December 24 at Ambedkar Bhavan after the instructions of CM Shivraj Chauhan. The collector told the family that necessary money for her nikah would be provided from the CM Discretionary Fund. Likewise, a cheque of Rs17, 000 and household materials will also be provided to Shina through the ‘Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana’.