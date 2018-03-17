Ujjain: ‘Shanichari amavasya’ to be celebrated today

Ujjain: Devotees began pouring into the city to observe ‘shanichari amavasya’ and bathe in the holy river Kshipra. According to astrologers this amavasya is a ‘bhutdi amavasya’ too and devotees can start bathing in the river from Saturday early morning.

According to Navgrah Shani mandir priest Shailendra Trivedi, ‘Dibbewala,’ in a rare coincidence the ‘shanichari amavasya’ and the ‘thithi amavasya’, will start from midnight on Friday. He said it will be a very important occasion to obtain the grace of deity Shanidev (Saturn) by making charities on this day. He said that whole temple had been decorated with beautiful lighting.

The administration has also made all preparations for controlling and managing the devotees around Shani Temple on Sanver Road and ‘Bavankund’ near Bhairav Garh, where people will take a bath and perform rituals. According to the administration, a huge crowd of devotees will be seen at the Shani Temple on Sanver Road as compared to ‘Bavankund’.

According to public health engineering department executive engineer Dharmendra Verma, Narmada water was pumped in river Kshipra, a week ago on account of shanichari and bhutdi amavasya. Other Shani temples of the city also have been decorated ahead of shanichari amavsya. A ‘mastakabhishek’ will be performed of deity Shani on Saturday at Shani Shakti Peeth at Chintaman Road.

Priest Sachin Trivedi said the doors of Shani temple will be closed on Friday at 8pm and will be opened at midnight for performing worship. The district administration will also perform worship, the priest added.

Barricades have also been set up by the administration on the road and temple premises ahead of ‘shanichari amavasya’. Despite the administration’s claims that fresh water of the Narmada has been supplied to the river and cleanliness of river has been maintained, in Siddhanath filthy water can be seen at many places.