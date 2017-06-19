Ujjain: Sewadham organises third matrimony meet ‘milap’ for unprivileged

Ujjain: Sewadham Ashram organised third ‘rashtriya milap’ matrimony meet especially for economically backward women, widows and differently abled. Over 169 participants, including 19 divyangs from across the country, participated in the event in search of potential life partner.

The event was inaugurated with traditional lighting of lamp in front of Rannchhodas Maharaj by sarpanch of village Ambodiya Gowardhan Singh, social worker Ravindra Hardia, Pt Shankar Sharma, founder Sudhirbhai Goel, Rajiv Tiwari, Kanta Goel and Maya Devi.

Anita Goel and other members counseled participants. The event is organised on third Sunday of every month in an attempt to bring abandoned women into mainstream.