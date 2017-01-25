Ujjain: Serve nation selflessly said Sumitra Mahajan

Ujjain: Participating in a three day programme of Seva Sangam near Mahakaleshwar Temple, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday said while serving the country people should remain selfless. People should make the weaker section strong in the interest of the country, she added.

Mahajan called upon women to serve society with responsibility along with discharging duties towards family and home. She also insisted that women could play a great role in uplift of society to make the country strong.

Addressing the audience, Uttam Swami Maharaj insisted on breath, trust, search and light saying all these things were important in human life. People should do well in the interest of society. Benevolent people were actually religious people as benevolence was one of the ten virtues of Hindu religion, he added.

On this occasion key speaker Suhasrao Hiremath said harmony was the virtue which was the backbone of our country. “Our countrymen are helpful and kind and kindness is our strength,” he said. RSS Madhya Bharat unit head Ashok Sohoney presided over the programme conducted by Preeti Telang. Vivek Dubey introduced the guests at the beginning of the programme.