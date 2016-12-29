Ujjain: Seminar organised on better living standards

Ujjain: Noted doctors and psychiatrists from across the country shared tips for better living standards during a seminar organised by Anjuman-e-Wajihi, Burhani Guides, Nazmi Guards and Shabaab to mark the occasion of 40-day birthday celebrations of Dawoodi Bohram community head Sydena Mufaddal Saifuddin Bhai Sahab, here on Wednesday.

The programme commenced with the recitation of ‘Tilawat-e-Quran. Shahar Aamil Abi Ali Bhai Sahab on the occasion said that one should get mentally stout keeping in mind busy engagements of the modern era. Those expressing their views include MLA Mohan Yadav, Yusuf A Machiswala (Mumbai), Ali Akbar Ghabrani, Abhay Jain, Pawan Rathi, Anand Kumar Culkattawala and De Zenab. Prominent among those present in the programme included Hamza Bhai Sahab, Shaikh Ismile Bhai Badwahwala, Shaikh Shabbir Bhai Nalwala, Shaikh Akbar Bhai Nagdawala, Mulla Hasan Bhai Nawab, Masood Moyaddi and Mulla Murtuza Bhai Badwahwala.