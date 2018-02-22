Ujjain: Seminar on State level leadership begins today

Ujjain: A two day seminar on ‘State level political leadership in India: patterns, trends, challenges and opportunities’ will be organised by the Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science Research (MPISSR), on Thursday and Friday. The seminar is being sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research, New Delhi.

According to seminar convener Yatindra Singh Sisodiya, the seminar will be inaugurated on Thursday at 10.15 am. The key speaker and chief guest will be eminent political critic and Lok Neeti, New Delhi director Prof Suhas Palshikar. MPISSR president, Prof Nalini Rewadikar will preside over the programme.

The main objective of the seminar will be to assess challenges available for successful leadership at the State level and compare and theorize between new and old forms of emerging leadership. The seminar will conduct detailed discussions on topics such as leadership as a subject of social science, State politics and leadership, political leadership and party, impact on State level leadership and politics, pattern, format and style of new and old leadership, State level leadership: challenges, possibilities and State leadership: a comparative theoretical structure. Faculty members and subject experts from various universities and academic institutions will participate in the seminar present their research papers.