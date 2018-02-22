Ujjain: Seminar on State level leadership begins today
Ujjain: A two day seminar on ‘State level political leadership in India: patterns, trends, challenges and opportunities’ will be organised by the Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science Research (MPISSR), on Thursday and Friday. The seminar is being sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research, New Delhi.
According to seminar convener Yatindra Singh Sisodiya, the seminar will be inaugurated on Thursday at 10.15 am. The key speaker and chief guest will be eminent political critic and Lok Neeti, New Delhi director Prof Suhas Palshikar. MPISSR president, Prof Nalini Rewadikar will preside over the programme.
The main objective of the seminar will be to assess challenges available for successful leadership at the State level and compare and theorize between new and old forms of emerging leadership. The seminar will conduct detailed discussions on topics such as leadership as a subject of social science, State politics and leadership, political leadership and party, impact on State level leadership and politics, pattern, format and style of new and old leadership, State level leadership: challenges, possibilities and State leadership: a comparative theoretical structure. Faculty members and subject experts from various universities and academic institutions will participate in the seminar present their research papers.
JUST ARRIVED
- Gitanjali Group properties worth Rs 1,200 crore attached
- Viral video! Mahira Khan was forcefully kissed by Javed Sheikh? Read out the details to know more
- Uddhav Thackeray takes dig at Sharad Pawar over reservation comment
- CBI arrests Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari and his son Rahul Kothari
- Racist’ white powder letter sent to Meghan Markle: Report
EDITOR’S PICK
What have we come to? On Tuesday, the Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash filed a complaint with the police that…
India’s GDP growth isn’t as good as it seems
In the recently tabled Economic Survey 2018, the government noted that “A series of major reforms undertaken over the past…
Wise to mend fences with Trudeau
Two world leaders were in India in the last few days — Iranian president Hassan Rouhani and Canadian PM Justin…
Trudeau trumps votes over ties with India
At one level, it is rude not to acknowledge the presence of an honoured guest amidst you with the customary…
Modi ignored Indian workers in the Gulf
In purely diplomatic terms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent three-nation visit to the Gulf and West Asia was path-breaking, exceptional…