Ujjain: Seminar on science for peace and development held to mark Science Day at GDC

Ujjain: A celebration function was organised by the science committee of the Government Girls Post-graduate College (GDC) on Tuesday, to mark the occasion of Science Day. Centre Director of CSR Indore Dr V Ganesan was chief guest and keynote speaker. He said “instead of depending on one subject, inter-disciplinary subjects are the need of hour and students should follow it.” He emphasised on many practicals in different fields of science. He advised students to exercise regularly and maintain at least one hobby. “After Dr CV Raman though no Indian scientist got the Nobel prize, science has taken a big leap in our country,” he added.

Professor and chairman of the department of life sciences at Devi Ahilya Vishwa Vidyalaya, Indore, Dr Anand Kar, was the special guest speaker. His lecture focused on the science of heart problems with special reference to hypertension, in connection with theme of the seminar “Science for peace and development”. He said without good health, peace cannot be achieved and without peace, development is not possible. He presented the subject in detail with causes, symptoms and treatments. He suggested avoiding the three “S” stress, salt and sugar and emphasised on regular exercise and eating fruits.

Release of a book on biotechnology written by Dr Leena Lakhani and Sheeba Khan entitled as “Manual of Experiments in Biotechnology” was also released during the function. Inauguration of a science exhibition was also done by the guest. The function was inaugurated by illuminating candles followed by Saraswati Vandna. Introduction of guests was given by Dr Lakhani. The programme was conducted by Dr Rashmi Bhargava. Programme details were given by Dr Pratibha Akhand and vote of thanks was given by Dr Lakhani.