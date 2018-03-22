Ujjain: Seminar, discussion on World Forestry Day

Ujjain: A seminar and a discussion programme was organised by the forest division on Wednesday to mark the occasion of World Forestry Day during which many NGOs and Ujjainites took up the responsibility of protecting and maintaining saplings planted by the forest department on the banks of river Kshipra.

During the programme, representatives of various social organisations, social institutions and environmentalists expressed their views. District forest officer PN Mishra said every week nature and environment lovers have been planting saplings at places like Pranshathidham, Karkraj Mandir, Kalukhedi, etc, which are located on the banks of river Kshipra.

After the fire incident in Hamukhedi last week, the work of watering the plants was done with the help of the forest department, Rupantaran oganization and members of the Facebook group, Ujjain.

According to him, Neem plants have been supplied through the 1400 children of 26 schools, which will be planted in the coming days by the forest department to promote the greenery of Ujjain district and city as well as to encourage the spirit of plantation along the Kshipra.