Ujjain: Section 144 imposed to maintain law and order in district

Ujjain: Section 144 imposed to maintain law and order in district

— By FPJ News Service | Jun 14, 2017 02:15 pm
Ujjain: With a view to public interest and maintaining peace,law and order in the district, Collector Sanket Bhondve on Tuesday evening imposed Section 144 of the CR P C in the entire district. Edged weapons, fire weapons, hockey, sticks and other form of weapons cannot be carried in public places by anyone except police personnel and bank guards, as per the rule. Dharna, demonstration of protests, processions and rallies have also been restricted in the district after imposition of Section 144.

The collector also restricted voice amplifying machines, loud speakers, and DJs under Section 10 (2) of the Madhya Pradesh noise control act 1985. After imposing restrictions, voice amplifying equipments will not be allowed near hospitals, nursing homes, telephone office, courts, government offices, educational institutions, offices of local autonomous institutions and banks.


