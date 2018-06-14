Ujjain: Sea of devotees at Kshipra on ‘Amavasysa’ of Purushottam month

Ujjain: Hundreds of devotees thronged at the banks of river Kshipra to a holy bath on the ‘amavasya’ of Purushottam month, (a religious month according to Hindu mythology) on Wednesday.

‘PurushottamMaas’ according to Hindu religion is a month in which people give out in charity, donations and do other religious work to get the grace of Lord Vishnu. The month began from May 16 and ended on ‘amavasya’. During the entire month devotees performed worship of Lord Vishnu and visited his temples across the city.

Women started visiting Kshir Sagar, Pushkar Sagar, Solah Sagar, Vishnu Sagar, Rudra Sagar, Ratnakar Sagar, and Goverdhan Sagar early in the morning and paid obeisance to Lord Vishnu. A huge gathering of women were seen at all the temples of the city. Ramghat, Siddhavat Ghat, Mangalnath Ghat, Gaughat and other banks of the river Kshiprahad crowds of devotees all the day who took holy baths in the river.

Devotees performed worshiped and gave in charity to Brahmins and poor. Lord Vishnu was offered sweets in Madanmohan Temple in Gonda Chowki area while in Badrinarayan Temple in Pandariba area, a feast was organised with a Maha Aarti. Mahamandleshwar Atuleshanad was the chief guest of the programme.

Devotees miffed at poor arrangements

Many devotees were miffed at the improper arrangements on the banks of the river. The devotees complained of proper crowd management as they faced many problems at the banks of the river while taking bath due to lack of proper police arrangements. The police did not barricade the banks of the river as a result many vendors and handcart owner set their temporary shops on the banks of the river which created problem in movement around the banks to devotees.