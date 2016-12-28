Ujjain: SDM rescues missing girl, kisnap from home

Ujjain: A girl was kidnapped from home at a village of Barnagar tehsil. The police station of Barnagar did not lodge the report on the request of the family members of the victim. Finally the kin submitted an application in this regard in SDM court.

According to information, some 10 days ago a 15-year-old dalit girl was kidnapped by some miscreants. Though the father of the girl tried to lodge an FIR in this regard, it was not registered by the respective police station.

After intervention of the SDM and on the statement of the father of the girl, the FIR was finally lodged under POCSO Act and Section 98 of the IPC against the miscreants. SDM Avi Prasad with teams of police, women empowerment, Child Line and revenue department went to Mehidpur and rescued the girl on Monday night. The police started investigation in this regard.