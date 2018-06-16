Ujjain: Scribe attacked for news against UMC sub-engineer

Ujjain: Journalist Jai Koushal was thrashed by a few armed miscreants near his residence in Vidyapati Nagar late on Thursday night. While attacking him with logs, knives, iron rods and other weapons, they also warned him against writing news against an Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) sub-engineer. Later, neighbours rushed him to a hospital.

In a statement to Neelganga police, Koushal said that he was attacked by Shubham Khandelwal, Savan Mishra and their aides at the behest of UMC sub-engineer Rakesh Singh Chouhan alias Raja. He told the police that he had written a few news items against the sub-engineer in a local Hindi daily. He had also exposed Chouhan’s misdeeds on the social media following which Chouhan had threatened to get him eliminated.

Acting on his statement, the police registered an FIR against the accused under sections 341, 294, 506, 323 and 34 of the IPC. A manhunt has been launched to nab the assailants. Following the incident, senior police officials rushed to CHL Medical Centre to inquire about Koushal’s health. Member of Parliament Chintamani Malviya and mayor Meena Jowan were among those who met the scribe in the hospital.

Meanwhile, miffed local scribes demanded that the National Security Act (NSA) be invoked against the accused. A delegation of the City Press Club met IG Rakesh Gupta at his office on Friday afternoon. The journalists alleged that the police was not taking the matter seriously and decided to stage a ‘dharna’ outside the IG office. A few journalists demanded that Section 307 too should be included in the FIR as the attack was fatal and aimed at eliminating Koushal. The scribes later handed over a memorandum to the IG.

