Ujjain: School teachers oppose ‘Nagroday Abhiyan’ duty

Ujjain: Expressing resentment on deputing government primary and middle school teachers in the four-day ‘Nagroday Abhiyan’ starting December 25, the teachers community have demanded to exempt them from such a duty, so that they can deliver results during the ensuing school examinations.

A delegation of the teachers met joint collector Rajnish Shrivastava on Tuesday and submitting a memorandum enumerating their problems. Teachers’ leader Sanjay Lalwani said, they had been deputed for the ‘Nagroday Abhiyan’ wherein they would have to conduct a survey till February 5, 2017 everyday between 8 am and 7.30 pm. Such a long and tedious duty order was not only open violation of different circulars issued by the state government, but would also cast adverse effect on the annual examination results, he said.

Lalwani said despite knowing that there was a shortage of mathematics, science and English teachers, all such teachers had been deputed to conduct ward-wise survey.