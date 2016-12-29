Ujjain: School boy commits suicide

Ujjain: A 14-yr-old boy committed suicide on Tuesday. The boy was a student of Class 8 of a government school. Identified Priyanshu, son of Dilip Kuwal, the boy hanged himself on Tuesday afternoon when he was alone at home. His brother works at a petrol pump in the city while father Dilip and his grandfather were at work. The motive of the suicide was not clear as no suicide note was found. Chimaganj Mandi police registered a case in this regard. On Monday, a student of Class 12 Divyansh Anjana committed suicide.

Man kills self

A man suffering from asthma attempted suicide on Tuesday and died during treatment in a private hospital. Identified Manish Khatwani (37), of Alakhdham Colony Manish was father of two girls and ran a general store at Nai Sadak.