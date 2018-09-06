Ujjain: SAPAKS and other organisations to hold ‘bandh’ today

Ujjain: SAPAKS and other organisations will hold ‘bandh’ across the city to support the call of nationwide bandh (closer) on Thursday to protest against dilution of Scheduled caste and Scheduled tribes atrocities act. National vice president Angadsingh Bhadouriya said that the government has brought the ordinance to revert the apex court’s verdict in order to appease other communities.

He said that it is a politically motivated decision which is really condemnable. He called the decision a threat to present warp and woof of the civilised society. He further said that Akhil Bhartiya Kshtriya Mahasabha opposes the government’s decision in the interest of the country and will support the nationwide ‘bandh’.

Signature campaign held

District head of the Mahasabha Balveersingh Panwar informed that under a nationwide campaign against the ordinance on Wednesday a signature campaign was also organised at Dewas gate square in which people of general, backward, minority and other castes participated in large numbers and signed a memorandum against the appeasing ordinance addressed to the President of India, which will be handed over to the collector on Saturday.

Maratha community to support ‘bandh’

Maratha community will support to nationwide ‘bandh’ organised by various organisations. MP Maratha Seva Sangh functionary Dharmendra Karade said that the community will support ‘bandh’ against SC/ST Act amendments.

Karnai Sena to oppose amendments in SC/ST Act/ Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena district head Jairajsingh Lakhaheda told that the ‘sena’ will support the ‘bandh’ and also condemns the amendments in the SC/ST Atrocities Act. He made an appeal to citizens to close their businesses on Thursday. Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Mahasabha, Akhil Bhartiya Vaishya Mahasabha and other communities also nodded to make the ‘bandh’ successful.

Police step up securities, administration stays on high alert

In view the call of ‘bandh’ and ongoing protest against the amendments of SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act, district administration geared up and stepped up securities to ward off any untoward incident across the city. According to ASP Abhijeet Ranjan, from early morning police cops will be deployed in every square of the city and sensitive areas. STF team will also be deployed to avert any incident of arson and stone pelting. Ambulances and fire brigades will also be deployed. The police also told that the businessmen who want to open their institutions will be provided police protection.