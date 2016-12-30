Ujjain: Sanitation workers beat up elderly man for open defecation

Ujjain: In an inhuman incident, an elderly man was reportedly beaten up by sanitation workers for open defecation. The sanitation workers also forced him to sanitise the place. The incident occoured on Wednesday afternoon in Sunharighat area. In-charge Mukesh Sarwan expressed regret at the incident.

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Vashishtha raised the issue demanding strict action on those guilty. In this regard Vashishtha wrote a letter to commissioner Ashish Singh explaining his and party’s concerns on the entire incident. He also condemned the video shooting and uploading the incident on social media by the officeals of Ujjain Municipal Corporation.

Accordint to Vashishtha, the elederly man was sick and he was not only manhandled but also harassed by forcing him into the cleanup act. “We support the cleanliness drive but this type of shameful incident is condemnable,” he added. Additionl commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan assured to take stern action against those involved.

Further, District Congress Committee (urban) president Anant Narayan Meena described the incident as inhuman and insensitive and taking a dig at the municipal commissioner, strongly condemned it.

Madhav Nagar Congress Committee president Ajit Singh Thakur also termed the incident as cruel and sought termination of the guilty sanitation employees.

Committee to check veracity of video

Meanwhile, municipal commissioner Ashish Singh on late Thursday formed a committee comprising additional commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan and deputy commissioner Sanjay Mehta to verify the authenticity of the video. This video went viral on the social media showing some person slapping an old man and forcing him to clean the defecation. “After going through the video, we cannot say with certainty that the case relates to Ujjain or the municipal corporation,” a press release said adding if the video was found correct after investigation by the committee, stringent action would be taken against the guilty.