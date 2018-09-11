Ujjain: Samanata Andolan Sangharsh Samiti to contest elections

To oppose reservation and amendment of SC/ST Act, Samanta Andolan Sangharsh Samiti is planning to contest the assembly election scheduled at the end of this year. Samiti will contest from 29 seats of Ujjain division. Samiti convenor Yasvant Agnihotri informed that Samanta Andolan will declare their candidates for all 29 seats of the Ujjain division. Samiti will soon declare divisional election organising committee to formulate a plan for election. Dr Piyush Pandey said that initially candidates for 7 seats of Ujjain districts will be declared and subsequently remaining districts seats will be declared.