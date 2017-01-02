Ujjain: During Sair-Sapata (morning walk), organised by Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) at Ankpaat Marg on Sunday, many people with children participated with full enthusiasm on Sunday. People attired in woollen clothes enjoyed dance and games during the event. On this occasion skipping, rope pulling and many other games were organised. According to UMC Speaker Sonu Gehlot, riding, singing, surya namaskar and other cultural activities were also organised at Gayatri Shaktipeeth and Vishnu Sagar. New Year’s first day made this event more special.
Ujjain: Sair-Sapata organised by Ujjain Municipal Corporation a big hit
Tagged with: Ankpaat Marg children participated full enthusiasm morning walk Sair Sapata Ujjain Municipal Corporation UMC
JUST ARRIVED
-
Ujjain: Sair-Sapata organised by Ujjain Municipal Corporation a big hit
-
“Acquiring knowledge and scoring marks is not a mutually exclusive process” – CA Sunil G. Karve, Chairman, Governing Board – Kohinoor Education Trust (KET)
-
TRAI to initiate consultation on green issues in telecom infra
-
Tata Steel hopes to get back normalcy soon
-
IPOs stay above issue price, 70% new companies yield good returns
EDITOR’S PICK
Get to the root of Malegaon ATS ‘killings’
The controversial Malegaon blasts case dating back to December 2008 has taken a strange turn with a former officer of…
BJP, BSP set to reap benefits of SP battle
The battle-royale within the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh between party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal Singh…
United States’ withdrawal from globalisation
President-elect Donald Trump has won on the platform of anti-globalisation. He has attacked American companies for shipping jobs abroad. Many…
Sri Lanka could be next pivot to Asia
Sri Lanka has always been a small country in search of a global role. History recalls how Jawaharlal Nehru rushed…
The lost relevance of Left and Right
What we have been witnessing via Modi, Brexit and Trump is the revenge of the global South. Global North and…