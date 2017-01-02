Ujjain: Sair-Sapata organised by Ujjain Municipal Corporation a big hit

Ujjain: During Sair-Sapata (morning walk), organised by Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) at Ankpaat Marg on Sunday, many people with children participated with full enthusiasm on Sunday. People attired in woollen clothes enjoyed dance and games during the event. On this occasion skipping, rope pulling and many other games were organised. According to UMC Speaker Sonu Gehlot, riding, singing, surya namaskar and other cultural activities were also organised at Gayatri Shaktipeeth and Vishnu Sagar. New Year’s first day made this event more special.