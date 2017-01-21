Ujjain: Sahaj Yog Centre organises workshop on ‘Sahaj Krishi’

Ujjain: Sahaj Yog Centre organised a workshop to promote ‘Sahaj Krishi’ in the city on Friday. Dr MB Kulkarni and Dr GD Parikh from Pune and Jaipur, respectively, explained the merits of ‘Sahaj Krishi’ in the workshop held at State Institute of Agricultural Extension And Training, Ujjain. More than 150 agriculture scientists and officials from the city attended the workshop and learned about the advantages of ‘Sahaj Krishi’.

Quality of pulses, fruits, flowers, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and spices can be increased by using this technique, the scientists said. More than 10 agriculture universities from across India are conducting research on ‘Sahaj Krishi’ technique, the workshop informed, adding that this technique has been adopted by the agriculturists of Mandsaur, Neemuch, Jaora, Chhindwara, Dhar, Barwah, who witnessed substantial improvement in the quality of their crops. By this technique the crops can be saved from the harm caused by untimely rain, they said.