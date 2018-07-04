Ujjain: RPF accused of neglecting security at railway station

Ujjain: Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Majdoor Sena national president Bhanwarlal Toofan and women wing president Shahina Bee Qureshi jointly stated that incidents of theft have become a routine affair at city railway station.

Almost every day, report of stealing bags, purse and mobiles lodged with Railway Police Force (RPF). During the month of Shrawan, millions of devotees arrive in city to visit Mahakaleshwar temple and there is a terror threat to city during this month.

In such situation, if government did not deploy dog squad immediately, it may lead to major mishap, they added. Since last four months, there is no dog squad at the railway station and illegal supply of drugs have increased manifold.

Earlier drugs, weed, arms and other smugglers were caught at the railway station with the help of dog squad but in the absence of the same smugglers manage to carry out illegal activities freely, they charged.