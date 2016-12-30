Ujjain: Role of cops suspected in recovery of ‘black money’ from businessman

Ujjain: A probe ordered into recovery of Rs 1 crore from an Indore-based trader by two senior police officials including an Indian Police Services (IPS) officer is likely to be finished within a couple of days. Amid all sorts of upheavals, pulls and pressures, the role of these officers appear to be suspect and the enquiry report may prove to be detrimental for their career.

As per information, the incident occurred late on November 10, just after ‘demonetisation’ was enforced from the midnight of November 8. On that night, the traffic police carried out a ‘specific’ search operation of vehicles near Prashantidham check point. It is said DSP Bhupendra Singh Rathod had got a tip-off that a red Fortuner car (MP 09 CT 9072) carrying huge ‘black money’ had left from Rajasthan and would proceed to Indore through the said check point.

DSP Rathod informed about the movement of the car carrying black money to ASP (Traffic) Shivdayal Singh (IPS), who also reached the cheking point, in a ‘private’ vehicle. When the suspected car reached there and the cops searched it, they found bundles of Rs 4 crore. They immediately started grilling the driver of the car as well as its owner, who reportedly belonged to the trading community and used to do ‘hawala’ business. The car was then taken to the police station and after a couple of hours it was released, though the said officers, the car driver and owner travelled to city areas.

It is learnt that Rs 1 crore was ‘forcefully’ recovered from the Indorean trader and he was allowed to carry the rest Rs 3 crore. Everybody involved in the case became ‘innocent’ after the incident, but a report filed by subedar Kanak Singh Chauhan in the police station revealed some crucial things. In between, the ASP in question was transferred from here. When the rojnamcha report came to light some one month ago, SP Manohar Verma ordered ASP Rajesh Singh to conduct an enquiry into the case. The DSP in question was also transferred recently.

On being contacted by Free Press on Thursday, the SP said he had ordered an enquiry suo-motto as it was of serious nature and might affect the image and credibility of the police. He did not furnish any clue about the enquiry report, though he said since Rajesh Singh was likely to be relieved in a couple of days, he might submit the report soon. Rajesh Singh was not available for comment, but sources informed that the rojnamcha report, statement of the subedar, call details of mobile phones of the said ASP and DSP and their locations confirmed about something fishy in the dealings.

When asked about his role, Rathod declined that Rs 1 crore was recovered from anybody on that day. He also clarified that he did not breach the service rules as it was his duty to check the suspected vehicles on roads. Rathod also said ASP Singh was with them on that day and they conducted the vehicle checking on his behest and in his presence. Shivdayal Singh could not be contacted.