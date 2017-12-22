Ujjain: Rishi Nagar residents gherao mayor’s bungalow over rising water crisis

Ujjain: Irked over the apathy of PHED officers, residents of Rishi Nagar gheraoed mayor Meena Jonwal’s bungalow on Thursday. Residents are furious over the scarcity of drinking water in their area. The over-head water tank set up at Rishi Nagar can hold 50000 gallons of water but is filled up to a lower limit because of its dilapidated condition. About 200 people reached the mayor’s bungalow under the leadership of ward 50 corporator, Vikas Malviya.

People spoke about their sufferings that the water was supplied on alternate days, while the tank has lots of limit to hold water even though it is half-filled. The supply runs for about 20 minutes and it does not last long. According to the residents Nemichand Bhawsar, Narendra Parmar,

Rajesh Gupta, Harihar Sharma, Anand Nigam, Abhay Maratha, Pyarelal Purohit, Seema Parmar, Pavitra Porwal, Sushila Gehlot, Karuna Sisodiya and Rama Bharti, the tank was constructed 42 years ago in 1975 and are demanding conservation of water and alternatively want relief from the drinking water crisis by constructing another tank.

The residents also carried the contaminated water in bottles and asked her to connect the river Tapi’s pipeline to the tank for clean water. The pipeline has leakages from many areas so the water gets polluted before it reaches homes in the city. A memorandum was also given in context of the drinking water crisis prevailing in Rishi Nagar. As a saluting, residents asked for construction of a raised water tank. Taking a tour of the ward, the mayor found that along with Rishi Nagar, residents of many colonies of Indore road also faced the problem of drinking water due to no distribution of drinking water by PHE.

The mayor directed the municipal commissioner to sanction money for construction of two separate tanks in Rishi Nagar and Indore road in the upcoming budget